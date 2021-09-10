Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Lake Street Capital

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

