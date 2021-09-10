California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of CRC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Roby bought 9,078 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,051.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,632 shares of company stock valued at $109,959,583.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.