California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.35, with a volume of 2339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,336. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

