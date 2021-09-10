Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $32.19

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $30.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

