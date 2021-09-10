Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $32.19

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $30.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.61.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.