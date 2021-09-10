Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $32.19

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.19, but opened at $30.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

