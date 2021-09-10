Camden National Bank Has $10.04 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,774 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 267,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,442,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

