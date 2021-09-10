Camden National Bank Has $5.93 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $103.97. 10,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

