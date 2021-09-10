Camden National Bank Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 51,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,922. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.