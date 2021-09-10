Camden National Bank Sells 1,561 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Oracle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 36,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 15,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5,455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 208,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 204,348 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company had a trading volume of 57,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

