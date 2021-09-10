Camden National Bank Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $226.47. The company had a trading volume of 72,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $441.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

