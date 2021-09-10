Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.50.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$115.40 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$118.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$117.85.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$630.75 million. Analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

