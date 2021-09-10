Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,143 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

