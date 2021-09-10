Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 115,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,228,143 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $40.31.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.
Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
