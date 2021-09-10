Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.97 and last traded at $152.73. Approximately 431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

