Capco Asset Management LLC Buys 1,710 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 881.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 481,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 432,117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,074.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 34,497 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 932.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,489,000 after buying an additional 943,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $95.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

