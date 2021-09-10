Capco Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 641,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,593,000. Discovery comprises approximately 5.4% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Discovery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Discovery by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Discovery by 1,280.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 40,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,626. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.40.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

