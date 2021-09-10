Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $82.22 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00005493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $82.22 billion and $5.79 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00096479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00423343 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,815,603 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

