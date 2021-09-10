CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. CareMax has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that CareMax will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $38,114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $16,194,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $50,008,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth $741,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

