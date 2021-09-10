Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.66 Million

Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $427.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.08 million and the highest is $430.96 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $407.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,312. The company has a market cap of $199.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

