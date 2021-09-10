Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

In other news, SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $42,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.