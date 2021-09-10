Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.85. Casa Systems shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Specifically, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,992,900. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $587.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 777.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

