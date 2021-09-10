Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 430,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 155,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $650.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.04, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $439.76 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

