Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 9,005 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

