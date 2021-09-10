Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $187.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

