Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 36,169 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2,513.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,169 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.39. 14,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,130. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.06.

