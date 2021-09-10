Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 349,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,896,732. The company has a market capitalization of $255.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

