Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

