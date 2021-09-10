Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 2,345 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

