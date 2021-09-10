CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £261.21 million and a PE ratio of -45.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.33.

In related news, insider Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

