CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON CNIC opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Tuesday. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £261.21 million and a PE ratio of -45.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.33.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

In related news, insider Max Royde bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,600 ($11,235.96). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.