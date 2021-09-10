Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Down 7.7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.15. 2,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 171,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin bought 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $16,137,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

