Ceres (CERES) Price Reaches $153.26

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $153.26 or 0.00339582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $44,926.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00124488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00179364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.14 or 1.00115346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.72 or 0.07100906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.00852863 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,770 coins and its circulating supply is 7,770 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

