Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $1,978,604.46 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,978,604.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

