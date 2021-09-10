Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $27,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Chemed by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after buying an additional 69,210 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Chemed by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Chemed by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $478.51 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $471.27 and a 200-day moving average of $471.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

