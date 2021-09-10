Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 31,200 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of MYOV opened at $25.10 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

