Chia Network (XCH) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $203.92 or 0.00453006 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $322.65 million and approximately $52.93 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00063312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00124496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00177869 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,049.16 or 1.00073839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.40 or 0.07178358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.98 or 0.00808561 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

