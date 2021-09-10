ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $41.17

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.17, but opened at $39.23. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

