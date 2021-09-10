Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading Up 2.7%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $72.99. Approximately 14,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Truist increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $85,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

