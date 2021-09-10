Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 199.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,983.74%.

Cinedigm stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $369.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cinedigm were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.