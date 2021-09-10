Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.77.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 19.8% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 37,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.