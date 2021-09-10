Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,462 shares of company stock worth $1,963,386 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

