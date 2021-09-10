Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP James A. Dunn Sells 20,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTRN opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $111.44.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $129,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.