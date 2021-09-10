Citigroup Boosts Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $19.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMRE. raised their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Costamare has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

