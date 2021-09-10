Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $83,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 782,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,535,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

