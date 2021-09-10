ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Posts Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

