CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

