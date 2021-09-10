Coats Group (LON:COA) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.80

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 922281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($1.03).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

About Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.