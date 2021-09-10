Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 95.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 215,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

