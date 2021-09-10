Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $707,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $2,130,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

