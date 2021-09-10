Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

CMCSA stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

