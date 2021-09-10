Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

