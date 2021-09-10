Commerce Bank Has $3.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

